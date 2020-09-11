NIA files chargesheet against suspected LeT operative from Bengal's N-24 Parganas
According to the agency, Parvin was being handled by Pakistan's intelligency agency, ISI. She was arrested by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police in March, and the investigation was later taken over by the NIA.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:42 IST
A chargesheet has been filed before a special NIA court here against suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) operative Tania Parvin, who allegedly maintained contacts on social media with various terror outfits. In the 850-page chargesheet, filed on Thursday, the NIA said that the 21-year old college student from Baduria in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district had connections with 70 jihadi groups on social media, and submitted transcripts of her chats on various platforms in support of its claim.
The court will frame charges against her after hearing the two sides and trial in the case will begin thereafter, the investigating agency's lawyer, Shyamal Ghosh, said on Friday. According to the agency, Parvin was being handled by Pakistan's intelligency agency, ISI.
She was arrested by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police in March, and the investigation was later taken over by the NIA. Apart from sedition, she has also been charged with various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and cyber terrorism of the IT Act.
