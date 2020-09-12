Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak welcomes announcement of intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar

The negotiations are set to begin on Saturday in Qatar’s Doha which also hosted the talks between the Taliban and the US sides that resulted in their agreement on February 29. In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the announcement on the commencement of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations on September 12, saying “finally, our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for.” “Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating the Afghan peace process to this juncture,” he said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-09-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 00:45 IST
Pak welcomes announcement of intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the announcement of the much-awaited intra-Afghan dialogue, months after a peace agreement was reached between the US and the Taliban representatives to end the violence in the war-torn country. The negotiations are set to begin on Saturday in Qatar's Doha which also hosted the talks between the Taliban and the US sides that resulted in their agreement on February 29.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the announcement on the commencement of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations on September 12, saying "finally, our combined efforts have brought forth the day that the Afghan people have been yearning for." "Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating the Afghan peace process to this juncture," he said. Afghans suffered from a continued conflict and bloodshed for over 40 years, while Pakistan endured the fall-out, reflected in incidence of terrorism, loss of precious lives and huge economic cost, he said.

"I have underlined for a long time that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the only way forward is a negotiated political settlement," he said. He said it was now for the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity, work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Successful culmination of an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process is indispensable for Afghanistan and for regional peace, stability and prosperity, Khan said. Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq tweeted in Dari language to welcome the start of talks.

"Pakistan welcomes the announcement of the start of historic intra-Afghan negotiations on September 12 in Doha… We hope these negotiations would lead to sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which would bring prosperity to the country," he said. He also extended Pakistan's support to the peace process.

On Thursday, the Afghan government, the Taliban, the United States and Qatar made an announcement about the commencement of the talks. Initially, the talks were slated to begin in March but were delayed over the issue of releasing prisoners held by the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The deal, inked on February 29, allows for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. It has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled.

India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Buccaneers WR Evans practices, but listed as doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but is listed as doubtful for Sundays season opener against the host New Orleans Saints. Evans, who was seen catching fade passes from quarte...

Atmosphere could be tense as Astros, Dodgers meet again

After a rare Friday off day for both teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get set to play host to the Houston Astros for a brief two-game series starting Saturday in the first meeting between the teams since an emotionally-charged matchup on...

US STOCKS-Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

The Nasdaq slid and the SP 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages posting their second straight weekly decline.After hitting a record high o...

NFL monitoring air quality, could postpone 49ers opener

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is ready to adjust if the NFL moves the Week 1 game from Santa Clara due to the raging fires and poor air quality in northern California. The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to kic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020