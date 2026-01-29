Imran Khan underwent medical procedure for eye ailment at hospital: Minister Tarar

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a hospital last week and currently he is in ''good health'', Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Thursday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday claimed that its jailed founder was suffering from a serious eye ailment that could cause permanent damage to his eyesight if not treated promptly. Khan, 73, was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been serving a sentence after his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. Geo News reported that Tarar, in an exclusive chat with the channel, said that eye specialists first examined Khan at Adiala Jail and advised that he should be shifted to PIMS for further assessment and treatment. Khan was hospitalised on Saturday night on doctors' advice, Tarar said. He said that Khan's eyes were examined again in the hospital and, after obtaining his written consent, doctors carried out a minor medical procedure that lasted around 20 minutes. Following the procedure, the minister said, Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail with the necessary medical instructions. The information minister stressed that Khan's vital signs remained stable throughout the procedure and that his overall health was satisfactory. ''During the medical procedure, Khan's vital organs and everything were stable. Currently, he is in good health,'' Tarar said. He added that access to medical facilities and specialist care is provided to all prisoners whenever required, strictly in accordance with jail rules. Responding to a question about rumours circulating on social media regarding the ousted prime minister's health, Tarar rejected the claims, saying there was no truth to suggestions that Imran's condition was serious. ''(Khan) is completely fine,'' he said, reiterating that the hospital visit was solely for a minor eye-related procedure carried out on medical advice. Tarar added that even during the procedure, Khan remained stable and was returned to jail soon after its completion. Geo News further reported that the minister's remarks came a day after PTI chairman Gohar Khan voiced ''grave concern'' following reports that the party founder was taken to a hospital. The PTI chief said that the party and family members have not been informed about the nature of Khan's illness, demanding that a meeting with the founder be arranged immediately. ''If not today, then at least tomorrow, a meeting should be allowed,'' he added. On Thursday, the legal team of Khan's party filed a petition in an anti-terrorism court seeking permission for Dr Asim Yousuf, Dr Khurrum Mirza and Samina Niazi to see the former premier in jail. Khan was last granted access to his personal physician in October 2024, and since then, despite orders from the Islamabad High Court, his personal doctor has not been allowed to examine him. Earlier, local media reported that Khan was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday under tight security for a medical procedure. Citing a hospital doctor, the report stated the former prime minister underwent a procedure for an eye ailment, and was returned to Adiala jail the next day. The PTI on Tuesday cited ''credible media reports'' that Khan had been diagnosed with Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye, resulting in a blockage in the retinal vein. ''According to medical experts who reportedly checked him in jail, this is an extremely sensitive and serious medical condition which, if not treated promptly and properly, carries a high risk of permanent damage to his eyesight,'' read a post on the party's official X account. However, Khan's sister, Noreen Khan, rejected reports regarding the PTI founder's health, stating that he had no eye-related issue and was in good condition. She alleged that false information was being deliberately spread to create confusion. Noreen said Khan was taken under the cover of the night to the PIMS hospital on the pretext of eye treatment. ''He was kept there for three hours, and then transferred back to Adiala jail in an atmosphere of extreme mystery and terrifying silence,'' she said and asked why no one dares to tell the truth to Khan's family and lawyers? ''What treatment is our brother being subjected to inside the jail, and why are our family and lawyers being kept in the dark?'' she asked. She demanded that Khan's family, personal doctors and lawyers be allowed to meet him, adding that they make his complete medical reports public. ''This is no longer a request... it is a final warning!'' she warned. The government has placed a ban on Khan's meetings in jail till Feb 8 for his outburst through tweets against the Chief of Defence Forces, Asim Munir. Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi said the most alarming aspect of the situation was that even Khan's personal physician was not taken into confidence. He demanded that Khan's family and personal physicians be allowed to meet him immediately and that his treatment be carried out under their supervision. Otherwise, he warned, the responsibility would lie squarely with the rulers. Afridi said if Khan's sisters were allowed to meet him, the situation could be prevented from worsening. Referring to Tarar's statement, the chief minister said he had ''serious reservations'' about the former prime minister's health. The chief minister said he would remain outside Adiala Jail throughout the night. He added that a large number of parliamentarians had already arrived, while other party leaders were continuously reaching the jail. ''This is a matter of our leader's life, and we will not allow this situation to be normalised,'' he said. Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

