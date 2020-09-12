Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi coalition in Yemen attacks Sanaa targets - Yemeni army, residents

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack early on Saturday on two targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, residents and a spokesman for the Yemeni army told Reuters. The coalition launched nine air strikes on a military engineering camp and the headquarters of the national security apparatus, they said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:08 IST
Saudi coalition in Yemen attacks Sanaa targets - Yemeni army, residents

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack early on Saturday on two targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, residents and a spokesman for the Yemeni army told Reuters.

The coalition launched nine air strikes on a military engineering camp and the headquarters of the national security apparatus, they said. The spokesman, Waddah Al-Debeish, said the coalition had targeted a meeting of high-level Houthi leaders at the camp. Bombings in Sanaa city have been relatively rare since September 2019, when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which it has been at war with since 2015. The conflict has led to what the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Saturday's attack comes after the Houthi group said it had attacked an "important target" in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday using a ballistic missile and drones. The Saudi-led coalition did not confirm an attack on Riyadh but said it had intercepted and destroyed a number of ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said six strikes were aimed at a military engineering camp on Saturday. The Houthis took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa and most other cities in 2014 after ousting the Saudi-backed government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The Western-backed coalition that Saudi Arabia leads intervened to try to restore Hadi to power. The war, which has killed 100,000 people, has been stuck in a stalemate for years.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

At least 11 injured in Mexico teachers' college protest

State police in central Mexico said 11 officers were injured by student protesters Friday, while video circulated on social media showing a police bus hitting and knocking over at least one demonstrator. Michoacan state Public Safety Secret...

Rays top Red Sox with historic all-lefty lineup

Blake Snell spun 5 13 shutout innings, Nate Lowe homered twice in a four-RBI night, and the Tampa Bay Rays walloped the Boston Red Sox 11-1 Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla., using a historic lineup to do it. Snell 4-1 topped his previous long...

Tennis-Siegemund's U.S. Open women's doubles triumph marred by personal loss

Laura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open womens doubles crown with Russias Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunts funeral. Siegemunds aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from...

Marlins earn split of doubleheader with Phillies

Jorge Alfaro produced his fourth straight multiple-RBI game, leading the host Miami Marlins to a doubleheader split with a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Phillies won the first game 11-0, but the Marlins are now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020