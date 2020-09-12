Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held on Sept 13

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on September 13 in the Parliament. Notably, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament will commence from September 14, a notification rolled out by the Rajya Sabha secretariat on August 31 read.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, September 14, 2020, at New Delhi. Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, October 1, 2020," it said in a release. The election for the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is expected to be on the agenda of the House on the first day, sources said.

Janata Dal (U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh is likely to be re-elected for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)