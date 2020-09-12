PM Modi inaugurates 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister, through video conference, inaugurated the houses and also spoke to beneficiaries from Dhar, Singrauli and Gwalior who had received benefits under the scheme.
Congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, PM Modi said" "Your celebrations this Diwali, and on other festivals will be at another level. Had it not been for the corona phase, your Pradhan Sevak (PM Modi) would have been amidst you in this hour of celebration." Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others also took part in the program held today.
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh for changing the direction and status of the country through his welfare schemes," Chouhan said. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have constructed 17 lakh out of the 20 lakh houses. PM's dream is that every poor in the country has his own home. With his blessings Madhya Pradesh is swiftly moving forward in this direction," he added. (ANI)
