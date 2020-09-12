Long-awaited Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Qatar

Long-awaited Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in QatarReuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:01 IST
The Afghanistan peace talks between representatives of the country's government and the Taliban militant group began in Doha on Saturday.
The long-awaited peace negotiations are being held in the Qatari capital and follow a U.S. withdrawal agreement signed with the Taliban in February.
