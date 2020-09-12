Left Menu
Goa CM lauds prompt response of police in solving jeweller's murder

Applauding the state's police department, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the arrest of culprits of the daylight murder of a businessman in Margao within 16 hours was possible only due to the prompt response of the Home Department and the Police.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:34 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Applauding the state's police department, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the arrest of culprits of the daylight murder of a businessman in Margao within 16 hours was possible only due to the prompt response of the Home Department and the Police. "As far as law and order (in the state) is concerned, the home department and the police are working in a prompt way and that is why the culprits of the murder (in Margao) were arrested within 16 hours and the rest surrendered," Sawant said here on Saturday.

He added, "Whether it's an incident of drugs, rape, or any other incident... the incident taking place is not in our hands, but in case the incident happens, the police arrests the accused within 24 hours and I would like to compliment the police for it." Swapnil Walke, a South-Goa-based jewellery store owner, was stabbed last week while resisting an armed robbery attempt in broad daylight by three persons.

The assault was captured on a mobile camera by a neighbour and the video had subsequently gone viral on social media. (ANI)

