Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Amarinder launches state-wide Smart Ration Card scheme to cover 1.41 cr NFSA beneficiaries

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched the Smart Ration Card scheme to cover 1.41 crore beneficiaries across the state and a separate state-funded scheme to provide subsidised rations to the 9 lakh beneficiaries not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:26 IST
Punjab: Amarinder launches state-wide Smart Ration Card scheme to cover 1.41 cr NFSA beneficiaries
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched the Smart Ration Card scheme to cover 1.41 crore beneficiaries across the state and a separate state-funded scheme to provide subsidised rations to the 9 lakh beneficiaries not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). As per the release issued by the state government, while rolling out the Smart Ration Card Scheme under which 37.5 lakh cards will be distributed to the eligible beneficiaries this month, the chief minister said that with this, the total number of beneficiaries in the state will go up to 1.50 crore.

"Centre had capped the maximum number of beneficiaries to 1.41 crore and, despite repeated requests, had not agreed to provide subsidized rations to the deserving 9 lakh people not covered under NFSA. Punjab government had therefore decided to cover all such left out eligible persons under a State-funded scheme, details of which will be announced shortly," he said. Launching the Smart Ration Card scheme virtually, with connection to 100 places across the state, the Chief Minister said the scheme would help curb corruption and give freedom to the beneficiaries to buy from any depot.

"It will end the exploitation of beneficiaries by unscrupulous ration depot holders. The Smart Ration Card empowers the beneficiary to get his entitled quota of foodgrains from any Ration Depot in the State of Punjab," said the CM. The release said that Singh lashed out at the BJP-led central government for attempting to destroy the spirit of Punjab's farmers, who have toiled for the country and fed the nation, through the farm ordinances.

"These ordinances are aimed at ending the MSP regime and will hit the farmers hard," he said. "In a symbolic gesture, the Chief Minister handed over the smart ration cards to four beneficiaries here at the Secretariat, after which all ministers and MLAs distributed cards in their respective districts and constituencies," it added.(ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

NEET tomorrow amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in medical entrance exam NEET on Sunday which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic, according to officials of the National Testing Agency NTA. In order to ...

Himani Shivpuri tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors. The...

Afghan peace talks open with calls for ceasefire, women's rights

Afghan government representatives and Taliban insurgents gathered on Saturday for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in co...

Cycling-Further fan restrictions on Tour climbs as race heads to COVID-19 'red zones'

Authorities will reinforce restrictions on spectators on Tour de France climbs situated in coronavirus red zones to avoid mass gatherings, organisers said on Saturday.Organisers had announced on Friday that fans would not be allowed at stag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020