Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata man had also made threat calls to Maha CM, Pawar: ATS

A Kolkata resident, arrested on Friday for allegedly making threatening calls to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, had also made similar calls at residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, ATS officials said on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:10 IST
Kolkata man had also made threat calls to Maha CM, Pawar: ATS

A Kolkata resident, arrested on Friday for allegedly making threatening calls to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, had also made similar calls at residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, ATS officials said on Saturday. The accused, Palash Bose, had claimed himself to be a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang while making these phone calls, they said.

An official said Bose (49) had lived in Dubai for more than 15 years and returned to Kolkata a few years ago. "He made these calls by using a SIM card which he had procured from Dubai," he said, adding that Bose told investigators that he had also used international SIM cards to make these calls.

Police are trying to find out if Bose had any connections in Dubai, the official said. Kolkata Police had said on Friday that a team of Mumbai Police nabbed the accused from his Tollygunge residence for allegedly threatening Raut earlier.

Bose had allegedly used internet calling services to call and threaten the Shiv Sena MP with dire consequences earlier this month. Raut had lodged a complaint following which Mumbai Police tracked the man's IP address and located him in Kolkata.

During his arrest, Mumbai Police sleuths also seized the device allegedly used by him to call Raut and issue threat. Mumbai Police were given the transit remand of the accused till September 14.

On Sunday, police had beefed up security outside Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra after an unidentified caller, claiming to be fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim''s aide, called the bungalow's landline number. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had received threat calls on more than one occasion over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actress Kangana Ranaut.

Deshmukh had received the calls from Himachal Pradesh and another location from different numbers on Tuesday and at around 6 am on Wednesday, sources close to him had said, adding that the callers asked the minister not to get involved in the controversy. Earlier also, an anonymous caller had phoned Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister had said.

The Shiv Sena and the actress are engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday pulled down some illegal alterations made at Ranaut's bungalow in suburban Bandra. The Bombay High Court later granted a stay.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Solskjaer says Maguire will retain captain's armband at Man Utd

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will remain captain of the Premier League club despite being given a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court during the close season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who joined Uni...

Iran's currency hits new record low against the dollar

Irans currency on Saturday dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar, and has seen its value fall by 30 per cent since June amid severe US sanctions imposed on Tehran. Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dol...

Ex-jailer’s premises searched in misappropriation of antique coins' case in Jammu

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday searched the house of a former jail superintendent here in connection with a case related to the alleged misappropriation of antique coins that were recovered in Kot Bhalwal jail ...

Scientists estimate turbulence parameters over central Himalayas, will help better weather forecast

For the first time, scientists have been able to estimate the air turbulence parameters in the lower troposphere over the central Himalayan region, which is likely to make weather predictions more accurate and help prevent air traffic disas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020