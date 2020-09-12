Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPF rescues kidnapped boy from Dibrugarh railway station

On receiving information about the kidnapping, the RPF conducted a search at Dibrugarh railway station and rescued the boy and apprehended the abductor before they boarded a special train on Friday, said NFR CPRO Subhanan Chanda. The kidnapper, a resident of Mahadevpur in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, had reportedly run away with the minor boy without the consent of his parents who are residents of Dewpani in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, the CPRO said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:47 IST
RPF rescues kidnapped boy from Dibrugarh railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a kidnapped nine-year-old boy and apprehended his abductor from Assam's Dibrugarh railway station, an NF Railway spokesman said here on Saturday. On receiving information about the kidnapping, the RPF conducted a search at Dibrugarh railway station and rescued the boy and apprehended the abductor before they boarded a special train on Friday, said NFR CPRO Subhanan Chanda.

The kidnapper, a resident of Mahadevpur in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, had reportedly run away with the minor boy without the consent of his parents who are residents of Dewpani in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, the CPRO said. Both of them were later handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dibrugarh for further course of action as per law, he added.

In another incident, on receiving information about touting activity, the RPF conducted a joint raid with the local police of Bahadurganj, under Kishanganj district of Bihar. During the raid, one person was arrested from his shop for unauthorised procuring and supplying of railway e-tickets.

The joint raid and search operation led to seizure of 19 railway e-tickets valued Rs 57,008, one laptop, one mobile handset, Chanda said. A case has been registered in this connection.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI exempts general insurers from issuing policy documents physically amid COVID-19

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRDAI has allowed general insurers to issue insurance policies in an electronic format till March 31, 2021 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. This is applicable to certain policies incl...

Brazil Indigenous group celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

A group of Tembe men armed with bows and shotguns arrived on motorcycles at the wooden gate blocking access to their villages in Brazils Amazon. One of them removed the padlock and slipped the chain off the gate. You are invited, 33-year-ol...

Lightning kills three in UP's Banda

A 20-year-old man and two boys were killed after being struck by lightning in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district on Saturday afternoon, police saidShiv Pujan Pal, Kamlesh Pal 12 and Vinod Pal 8 were grazing their cattle in the jungl...

Cong stages dharna against unemployment

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against rising unemployment. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020