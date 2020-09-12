Militant sympathiser arrested in J-K’s Pulwama

A militant associate involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active ultras has been arrested in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. He has been identified as Adil Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Ratsuna Tral in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said as per the police records, Hajam was involved in providing shelter, logistics, transportation and other support to the active militants operating in the area. Incriminating material has been seized from his possession. A probe is on to find his complicity in other terror crime cases, the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added. Meanwhile, the official said, security forces have arrested three persons for “glorifying” militancy by pasting posters and displaying banners of militants in Pampore town of the district.

The trio had pasted posters and displayed banners of militants on September 6 in the town, the official added. They have been identified as Nadeem Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dranbal Pampore, Irshad Ahmad Sofi from Tulbagh Pampore and Shakir Ahmad Dar from Jalalabad Sopore area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, he said.

The official said incriminating material including two computers with accessories and a printer have been seized from a printing press here. A case has been registered and further investigation is going on, he added.