Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on Sunday

Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on SundayReuters | Doha | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:49 IST
The head of Afghanistan's peace council Abdullah Abdullah said implementing a ceasefire will be one of the first issues discussed when government and Taliban militant group representatives meet on Sunday.
Long-awaited peace talks began on Saturday in Qatar, which is hosting the negotiations, aimed at ending decades of conflict in Afghanistan.
