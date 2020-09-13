People pelt stones at police trying to disperse them at community feast
A police team came under attack when it went to persuade people who had gathered at a "bhandara" to disperse in Dangi Pura, Jhalawar on Saturday.ANI | Jhalawar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-09-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 04:36 IST
A police team came under attack when it went to persuade people who had gathered at a "bhandara" to disperse in Dangi Pura, Jhalawar on Saturday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Durga Ram Chaudhary said, "Large gatherings are prohibited in view of COVID-19. Action will be taken against the guilty."
The people gathered here pelted stones at the police convoy following which the video of the incident went viral on social media. (ANI)