UP govt gives ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to family of road accident victim Sudiksha Bhati

Adityanath gave a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family and also announced that a library and a memorial will be built in the memory of Bhati. A government spokesperson said the father, mother and maternal uncle of the deceased reached the official residence of the chief minister along with Noida MP Surendra Nagar and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-09-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 12:30 IST
Family members of Sudiksha Bhati, who died in a road accident, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Sunday. Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her cousin.

She was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20. Adityanath gave a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family and also announced that a library and a memorial will be built in the memory of Bhati.

A government spokesperson said the father, mother and maternal uncle of the deceased reached the official residence of the chief minister along with Noida MP Surendra Nagar and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar. Surendra Nagar said family members of Bhati asked that a memorial (prernaa sthal) and library be constructed in her name, which the chief minister accepted.

He also said that Adityanath announced Rs 15 lakh financial assistance for the family members of Bhati. Rs 5 lakh was also given to the family by local public representatives, he added. Police have arrested two persons -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- in connection with the road accident.

