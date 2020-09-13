Two undertrials escape from jail in MP

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from a jail by scaling its boundary wall in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at Bagli sub-jail on Saturday evening when the two prisoners crossed over its boundary wall using a rope made out of strips cut from blankets, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said.

One of the accused, Mukesh (32), was lodged in the jail since August 21 in a case related of illegal transportation of liquor, while the other one, Chhotelal aka Doria (22), was in the jail since August 26 after being arrested in a rape case, he said. Police teams have been constituted to search for the two accused, he said.