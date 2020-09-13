Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man behind low-intensity blast in JK's Rajouri arrested

He was arrested and broke down during questioning, disclosing that he himself prepared the explosive material and later planted it in the parking area of the house where the explosion took place," the SSP said He said Khaliq confessed to carrying out the blast in a fit of anger as the house owner owed him some money.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:03 IST
Man behind low-intensity blast in JK's Rajouri arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A week after a low-intensity blast took place at the house of a policeman's brother in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police have arrested a plumber who allegedly committed the crime over a dispute with the house owner. The explosion took place during the intervening night of September 5-6 in front of the house of Susheel Kumar at Maira Chowkian village, damaging three private cars and a two-wheeler.

"Soon after the explosion, the forensic team of police visited the spot and collected all the required samples whereas closely examined the explosion site. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and started an investigation," Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said. During the course of the investigation, a few suspects from the area were detained for questioning during which a police investigation team zeroed in on Abdul Khaliq, who is a plumber and lives in the same locality where the explosion took place. "When his house was raided, police recovered some evidence such as explosive material, detonator and ball bearings which were the same as used in the explosion. He was arrested and broke down during questioning, disclosing that he himself prepared the explosive material and later planted it in the parking area of the house where the explosion took place," the SSP said.

He said Khaliq confessed to carrying out the blast in a fit of anger as the house owner owed him some money. "We are further investigating the case but there is no militant related involvement in it," Kohli said.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will take steps to get stay vacated: Maha CM on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex courts interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and job...

Huge quantity of banned cough syrup seized, 4 persons apprehended by BSF

Four persons including a Bangladeshi national were apprehended and a huge quantity of banned cough syrup phensedyl seized by BSF during separate raids in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday. It said that...

Death toll rises to 11, over 20 still missing in Central Nepal landslide

Death toll in Sindhupalchowk District of Central Nepal has risen to 11 while 20 are reported missing after landslide triggered by incessant rainfall over-night swept residential area. Preliminary report of Police stated that a total of 11 h...

Rain-triggered landslide kills 11 people in Nepal

A massive landslide triggered by torrential rains in central Nepal has killed at least 11 people, including seven women, and left 20 missing, an official said on Sunday. The landslide swept away some 15 houses in Bhirkharka area of Barhabis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020