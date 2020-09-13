Odisha: STF arrests 4 people in Subarnapur district, seizes 479 kg of ganja

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested four people on Sunday from Subarnapur district and seized 479 kilograms of ganja along with Rs 9,77,200 cash. Two vehicles were also recovered from their possession.

According to the officials, a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered in the Subalaya Police Station. An investigation is underway, and more information is awaited. (ANI)