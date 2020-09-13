COVID-19: WB reports 58 deaths, 215 new cases

West Bengal reported 215 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths today. With this the total number of cases in the state rose to 2,02,708, the state's health department said. Issuing a statement, the department said, "West Bengal reports 3,215 new #COVID19 cases and 58 deaths today, taking total cases to 2,02,708 including 1,75,139 discharges, 23,624 active cases, and 3,945 deaths."

Meanwhile, with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases in India, the national coronavirus count reached over the 47-lakh, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the pathogen were reported, across the country, taking the national death toll due to coronavirus to 78,586. (ANI)