PM Modi says Parliament stands with Armed Forces; Opposition demands details of India-China border situation

Ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a stern message stating that Parliament will unequivocally stand behind the soldiers braving Chinese aggression on Line of Actual Control (LAC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 10:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to reporters on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a stern message stating that Parliament will unequivocally stand behind the soldiers braving Chinese aggression on Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, during the ongoing session, the Opposition has made it clear that it wants details from the government regarding the present situation on the India-China border.

The Prime Minister, while speaking to the media ahead of Monsoon session, stated categorically that the parliamentarians will send out a message of their unequivocal support to brave jawans facing hardships on the border. "We stand with the soldiers braving difficult terrain on borders. Parliament in one voice will send a message to those soldiers manning our borders that we are with them," the Prime Minister stated. He also mentioned that the situations are set to become tougher due to the onset of winters that marks heavy snowfall on the border area.

"In one voice, one pledge and one feeling, we will send out a message to the soldiers that we are with them," the Prime Minister said. Responding to the Prime Minister, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "There is no doubt that all of us stand with the soldiers. However, the government should tell Parliament what is the situation on the border."

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude towards the parliamentarians for choosing duty over COVID-19. "When our soldiers are holding fort on borders on hilly and difficult terrain, snowfall is likely after some time, Parliament in one voice and one feeling and pledge will give the message to those soldiers. We stand with these soldiers. The parliament will send out this message. Keep yourself safe during COVID-19 pandemic. This is my personal prayer," the Prime Minister said.

" I congratulate and thank them for choosing duty over COVID 19 threat. Because of this, the budget session was curtailed and this session we had change timings for both houses. In fact, Saturdays and Sundays are also working days. There would be many important issues that will be discussed. The more we debate and make it vibrant and detailed, more fruitful it will be for the country and parliament," he said. He also wished everyone to stay safe from the COVID.

"Jab tak dawai Nahi tab tak dhilai Nahi. (No carelessness till there is a vaccine). Hope we will be able to relieve the world of this misery," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

