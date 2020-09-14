Bahrain, Israel ministers discuss commercial cooperation on call - BNA

Bahrain, Israel ministers discuss commercial cooperation on call - BNAReuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:33 IST
Bahrain's industry and trade minister and Israel's regional cooperation minister discussed trade, industry and tourism cooperation between the two countries who announced on Friday they would normalise relations, state news agency BNA said.
Bahrain's Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani and Israeli's Ofir Akunis spoke by phone. Normalization will "positively impact both countries' economies", the BNA statement said.
