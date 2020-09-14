Two stabbed to death in Delhi's Khayala

Two persons, both with a prior criminal record, were allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi on Sunday night, said the police. The police said that calls were received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday regarding a quarrel in Raghubir Nagar JJ colony in Khayla area.

"Two victims, Rohit and Ashish, died during treatment at the hospital after being stabbed. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to DDU mortuary," the police said. "A case under Section 302 IPC has been registered," it added. The case is currently under investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)