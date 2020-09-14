Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session: Delhi Assembly Speaker

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will not be attending today's special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night, informed Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday. "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session as he has fever since last night," Goel said in Delhi Assembly.

A special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly is being held today. This is the second time that a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is being held during coronavirus pandemic. A one-day budget session of Delhi assembly was held on March 23. (ANI)