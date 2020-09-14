Man succumbs to burns sustained in self-immolation bid in Jaisalmer

A man succumbed to burn injuries on Monday a day after setting himself on fire in a police station over a local dispute in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, officials said. Girdhariram Bhil, who had been disturbed after his water tank was demolished following a dispute with a local sarpanch, poured petrol and set himself ablaze in the premises of Pokaran police station on Sunday.

He was rushed to a local hospital where police recorded his statement. He was later referred to Jodhpur where he died during treatment on Monday. In his statement, Bhil alleged that he had a dispute with the local sarpanch in Ramdevra area, Samundar Singh, over some issue and the sarpanch got his water tank demolished due to this.

“Based on the statement of the victim, a case against the sarpanch and others was registered yesterday. Two persons including the sarpanch have been arrested,” Circle Officer, Pokaran, Mota Ram said..