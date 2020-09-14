Left Menu
Mumbai: 1 dead, 1 injured as speeding dumper hits motorcycle

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:43 IST
Mumbai: 1 dead, 1 injured as speeding dumper hits motorcycle

A 26-year-old motorcyclist waskilled instantly and his pillion rider grievously injuredafter a speeding dumper rammed into them in Vikhroli area ofMumbai on Monday afternoon, police said

Shashikant Lalji Yadav was on his way to his Thanehome along with pillion Rajesh Yadav, both of whom arecolleagues in a furniture shop, when the incident took placenear Godrej signal, an official said

Dumper driver Vijay Rajbhar (50) has been arrested,the official added.

