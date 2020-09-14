Left Menu
Ex-UK attorney general condemns bid to rewrite Brexit deal

Geoffrey Cox, who was the government's top legal officer when Johnson negotiated the agreement less than a year ago, said reneging on the deal would be an “unconscionable” breach of international law. Cox, previously a strong supporter of Johnson on Brexit, said he wouldn't support the proposal when the House of Commons takes its first vote on the contentious legislation later Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was trying to dampen down growing opposition on Monday to his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain's divorce deal with the European Union, after his former attorney general said doing so would permanently damage the UK's reputation. Geoffrey Cox, who was the government's top legal officer when Johnson negotiated the agreement less than a year ago, said reneging on the deal would be an “unconscionable” breach of international law.

Cox, previously a strong supporter of Johnson on Brexit, said he wouldn't support the proposal when the House of Commons takes its first vote on the contentious legislation later Monday. “I simply cannot approve or endorse a situation in which we go back on our word, given solemnly,” Cox said Monday on Times Radio. “The breaking of the law ultimately leads to very long-term and permanent damage to this country's reputation.” Johnson's move threatens to sink already-foundering negotiations between Britain and the EU on a post-Brexit trade deal.

As part of the Brexit divorce deal, Britain and the EU agreed to keep Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. to share a border with the bloc — bound to some EU rules on trade, to avoid the need for border checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Both sides accepted the compromise to protect the open border, which helps underpin the peace process in Northern Ireland. Johnson claims the EU has threatened to use “an extreme interpretation” of the withdrawal agreement to “blockade” food shipments from the rest of the U.K. to Northern Ireland unless Britain agrees to accept EU regulations. He says that threatens the integrity of the UK.

The Internal Market Bill, which the government hopes to pass into law within weeks, would give the British government the power to override the EU's agreed role in oversight of trade between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland. The EU denies threatening a blockade and says it merely wants Britain to live up to terms of the agreement.

EU leaders are outraged at the prime minister's proposal, which the British government accepts would breach an international treaty. The bloc has threatened the UK with legal action if it does not drop the proposal by the end of the month.

With an 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, Johnson is expected to have enough votes to push his legislation through Parliament. But Cox's opposition reflects wide unease within the governing Conservative Party..

COVID-19: Argentina's health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda's COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand's COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from 'well-prepared' to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial to start in Tokyo without Ghosn

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly goes on trial in Tokyo on Tuesday, almost two years after prosecutors charged the American lawyer with helping his ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide his earnings. Kelly, who has been on bail in Japa...

Human Rights Watch says aid interference in Yemen must stop

Interference in aid operations by parties to Yemens conflict must stop as it is deterring donors and putting at risk millions of people who are dependent on assistance, Human Rights Watch HRW said on Monday. Across Yemen, the health, sanita...

U.S. ambassador to China Branstad leaving post to help Trump campaign, official says

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will step down to work on President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said on Monday, departing Beijing at a time when the ties between the worlds top two ec...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan in gesture of support for Belarus leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday in a gesture of support for its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who flew to entreat his patron for help as demonstrations showed no sign of abating.A day after m...
