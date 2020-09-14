Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Black' ordinances of Centre fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on farming community.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:26 IST
'Black' ordinances of Centre fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on farming community. "Farmers are the ones who buy and sell their produce in retail at wholesale prices. The three 'black' ordinances of the Modi government are a fatal attack on peasant-agricultural labourers, so that neither they get MSP nor rights and farmers are forced to sell their land to capitalists. This is another anti-farmer conspiracy of Modi ji," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana are protesting against the recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce.

The President promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 1,966 more recoveries in Bihar

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 90.91 per cent on Monday from 89.99 per cent just two days ago, with 1,966 more people having been cured of the disease in the state, a health department official said. The total number of recover...

EU is trying to impose its state aid regime on Britain, says trade minister

British trade minister Liz Truss accused the European Union on Monday of essentially trying to impose its state aid regime on Britain, something she said was unacceptable. Hailing a Britain-Japan trade deal that was announced in principle l...

Set up Bastar Special Force, C'garh CM tells police top brass

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday directed the police department to raise a Bastar Special Force that will recruit youth from remote Naxal-affected areas and serve as a specialised unit. He gave the order while reviewing ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a category 2 hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020