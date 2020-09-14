Left Menu
Development News Edition

US lawyer says Assange faces decades in prison if convicted

On Monday, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied a request by Assange's lawyers that everyone in the court wear masks to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus. The hearing was briefly suspended last week while one lawyer for the US government was tested for COVID-19.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:35 IST
US lawyer says Assange faces decades in prison if convicted
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

An American lawyer told an extradition hearing in Britain for Julian Assange on Monday that the WikiLeaks founder faces decades in prison if he is convicted on spying charges in the United States. US prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Australian on 17 espionage charges, and one of computer misuse, over WikiLeaks' publication of secret U.S. military documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Attorney Eric Lewis, appearing as a defense witness, said the scope of the indictment pointed to "a very aggressive approach to sentencing on the part of the government." "All signs point to a very long sentence, measured in many decades," said Lewis, a senior partner at Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss in Washington, DC. "We are looking at a sentence somewhere between 20 years, if everything goes brilliantly, to 175 years, which the government could easily ask for," he said.

Assange's lawyers say the prosecution is politically motivated and that he will not receive a fair trial in the United States, They also argue that the conditions he would face in prison would breach his human rights. Assange's legal woes began a decade ago, when WikiLeaks published classified UK military documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has been in a British prison since he was ejected from his refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April 2019.

The extradition hearing began a week ago at London's Central Criminal Court and is due to last until early October. On Monday, District Judge Vanessa Baraitser denied a request by Assange's lawyers that everyone in the court wear masks to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus.

The hearing was briefly suspended last week while one lawyer for the US government was tested for COVID-19. The test came back negative. Baraitser said masks were required in communal areas of the court building, and that anyone who wanted to wear one in the courtroom could do so.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Harivansh re-elected Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha; PM calls him 'outstanding umpire'

NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of th...

LG WING: World's first smartphone with Gimbal Motion camera, hidden display launched

After weeks of leaks and rumors, the LG WING has finally arrived as LG Electronics first Explorer Project device. The device boasts a unique form factor and is the worlds first smartphone to feature a Gimbal Motion camera and a hidden displ...

Lebanese Cabinet formation hits snags amid disagreements

Lebanese officials held 11th-hour negotiations on Monday over the formation of a new government for the crisis-hit country, a process which hit snags over the weekend despite a looming deadline to deliver on a promise made to French Preside...

Bahraini, Israeli defence ministers hold first phone call

The defence ministers of Bahrain and Israel held their first publicly acknowledged phone call on Monday since their countries agreed to normalise ties.Bahraini state news agency BNA and a spokeswoman for Israels defence ministry said Bahrai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020