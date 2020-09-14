Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hotel Rwanda' hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court

In all, he faces 12 charges. Rusesabagina, 66, appeared in handcuffs in Kagarama Court in the capital for a pre-trial hearing, in which the prosecution requested court permission to continue detaining him until investigations are completed.

PTI | Kigali | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST
'Hotel Rwanda' hero charged with terrorism in Rwanda court
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Rwandan court on Monday charged Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda," with terrorism, complicity in murder, and forming an armed rebel group. Rusesabagina, credited with saving more than 1,000 lives during the 1994 genocide, appeared in court for the first time since being paraded in Kigali in handcuffs on August 31. In all, he faces 12 charges.

Rusesabagina, 66, appeared in handcuffs in Kagarama Court in the capital for a pre-trial hearing, in which the prosecution requested court permission to continue detaining him until investigations are completed. Rusesabagina was represented by Rwandan lawyers David Rugaza and Emeline Nyembo, whom his family outside Rwanda have disowned, describing them as state-imposed lawyers.

Neither his lawyers nor the prosecution explained the circumstances under which Rusesabagina arrived in Kigali last week from Dubai. The Rwandan court said the suspect was arrested at Kigali International Airport, contradicting the earlier police version that he was arrested through "international cooperation." Rusesabagina's daughter Carine Kanimba told The Associated Press that the family was not even aware he was to appear to court Monday as the state-appointed lawyers didn't inform them. She said they learned of the court hearing through the media. "This is a travesty of justice," Kanimba said of the hearing. Speaking on the phone from Belgium, she said her father was the victim of an abduction, disappearance, and extraordinary rendition from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates to Kigali, Rwanda.

Rusesabagina holds Belgian citizenship and is a resident of the US.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2 JK officers suspended as stamp papers worth Rs 50 lakh go 'missing'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday suspended two officers including a District Treasury Officer DTO in Rajouri, and ordered an inquiry into the missing stamp papers in the treasury, an official spokesman said. The suspended offi...

T'gana assembly passes bill easing building, layout approvals

A Bill to promote transparency and ease for citizens in getting building and layout approvals was passed by the Telangana Assembly on Monday. Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who piloted the Telangana State Building Permissio...

IAEA urges to agree to stricter verification measures for nuclear safeguards

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has called on those countries which still have an old-style nuclear safeguards agreement to agree to stricter verification measures as part of efforts to furthe...

Harivansh re-elected Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha; PM calls him 'outstanding umpire'

NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020