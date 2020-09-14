Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP High Court pulls up state DGP

A division bench, comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi, also remarked that the (state) government would face problems if such a situation continued. The judges stated this during a hearing on a writ petition filed by Sunkara Narayana Swamy of East Godavari district, seeking release of his kin Pottipothu Venkataraju from the "illegal detention" of police.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:17 IST
AP High Court pulls up state DGP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday pulled up state Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang and remarked that he should resign if he could not control the police, their observation coming over a case of alleged illegal detention of a man by police. A division bench, comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi, also remarked that the (state) government would face problems if such a situation continued.

The judges stated this during a hearing on a writ petition filed by Sunkara Narayana Swamy of East Godavari district, seeking release of his kin Pottipothu Venkataraju from the "illegal detention" of police. The DGP, though, was not present when the bench made the remarks.

The petitioner alleged that the Amalapuram police in East Godavari district illegally took Venkataraju into custody on September 6 over a civil issue pertaining to Visakhapatnam jurisdiction. The petition was filed in the High Court on September 9 and came up for hearing before the division bench on Monday.

The judges came down heavily on DGP Sawang, saying the "rule of law" was not being implemented in Andhra Pradesh. "We had summoned the DGP to the court (for personal appearance) many times in the past, but there appears to be no change. If the situation continues like this, it will put the government in trouble," the judges said.

The judges recalled that in at least three other cases the High Court ordered a judicial probe and in all those cases the wrongdoing of the police was established. "Police system in the state seems to be going off the track. He (the DGP) should resign if he cant control the police, the division bench said.

The court said it was not possible to order a CBI probe in every case. Hearing on the writ petition will continue on Tuesday.

This was not the first time DGP Sawang faced the wrath of the High Court. In March this year, a division bench, headed by Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, pulled up the DGP over the detention of Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naiduat Visakhapatnam airport on February 27 after taking him into preventive custody under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

When the DGP appeared in person on the summons of the court, the Chief Justice had made the former read out Section 151 Cr P C in open court. The DGP also faced the courts wrath in another case relating to the police action against protesters in capital Amaravati.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 closes lower on weak oil majors; Midcaps boosted by G4S

Londons blue-chip index fell on Monday as the prospect of waning demand weighed on heavyweight energy stocks, while security firm G4S propped up the midcap index after it rejected a takeover from Canadias GardaWorld.The blue-chip FTSE 100 s...

Travel, tech stocks prop up Europe, energy sector takes a hit

Europes STOXX 600 inched higher on Monday as surging travel and technology stocks helped counter losses in the energy sector, with investors focused on Brexit-related developments and central bank actions later this week.The pan-European ST...

Dallas Venture Partners to invest up to USD 500 mn in start-ups

Dallas Venture Partners DVP on Monday said it will invest USD 300-500 million over the next 10 years in start-ups working in areas of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, and has onboarded former Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuc...

Uzbek police drop case against woman filmed beating up harassers

Police in Uzbekistan dropped a criminal case on Monday against a young woman who beat up two men in response to verbal abuse, after a number of public figures including President Shavkat Mirziyoyevs daughter spoke out in her support. Local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020