Kalyan Singh tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to SGPGI

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI on Monday evening after testing positive for COVID-19.

Singh, the former governor of Rajasthan had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness on minimal exertion for the last two days.

"His condition is stable and on the initial evaluation, his oxygen saturation during rest was 97 per cent on room air. After the initial evaluation, blood investigations and CT scan of the chest were done and he was transferred to ICU for close observation," SGPGI said in a release. (ANI)