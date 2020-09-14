U.S. imposes additional visa restrictions on Nigerians

U.S. imposes additional visa restrictions on NigeriansReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:05 IST
The United States imposed additional visa restrictions on Nigerians over election-related activities, the State Department said on Monday.
The restrictions apply to "individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections," the department said in a statement. "These individuals have so far operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and have undermined democratic principles."
