Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia puts Czech Republic on high-risk list COVID-19 list

The Czech Republic reported a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases to as many as 1,541 on Saturday, multiples of the numbers it was recording in the spring and among the highest per capita numbers in Europe in recent weeks. Some other countries, including Switzerland, Denmark and Germany, have placed entry restrictions on Czech travellers or those coming from its capital Prague.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:31 IST
Slovakia puts Czech Republic on high-risk list COVID-19 list
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Slovakia will put its neighbour and important trade partner the Czech Republic on its "red list" of high-risk countries due to a surge in the number of coronavirus cases there, a Slovak official said on Monday. The decision would take effect on Friday and mean that travellers across the busy common border would need a negative COVID-19 test or to go into five-day quarantine followed by a test, Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Klus said on Facebook.

Exceptions would be made for cross-border commuters living up to 30 km (18 miles) from the nearest crossing and some other groups, he said. The Czech Republic reported a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases to as many as 1,541 on Saturday, multiples of the numbers it was recording in the spring and among the highest per capita numbers in Europe in recent weeks.

Some other countries, including Switzerland, Denmark and Germany, have placed entry restrictions on Czech travellers or those coming from its capital Prague.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Swadeshi Jagran Manch writes to PM requesting halt to field trials of genetically modified brinjal

After the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change allowed the field trials for Bt brinjal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate, Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Monday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him t...

Parliament meets under COVID shadow; MPs adjust to changes in proceedings

The Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday amid extensive COVID-19 precautions, with a large number of members attending the proceedings while adjusting to the changes spawned by the epidemic. In a first, the chambers of both Lok...

'Made in India' short video app 'Changa' grabs attention of TikTok influencers

A made-in-India short video platform Changa, has emerged as a new destination for creators who earlier used global apps such as TikTok, which have been banned by the Indian government. The ban on the applications has led to a spurt in the n...

Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Nushrat Bharucha extend 'Hindi Diwas' greetings

To mark Hindi Diwas Bollywood actors including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha and Nushrat Bharucha on Monday expressed their love for Hindi and shared engaging posts over social media. By sharing a poem penned by one of the prominent Hindi poet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020