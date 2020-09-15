280 kg ganja seized from truck in West Bengal, 1 held
Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nagrakata, Smreeta Subba, said. The truck was intercepted on Sunday night following a tip-off, the BDO said.PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:01 IST
Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nagrakata, Smreeta Subba, said.
The truck was intercepted on Sunday night following a tip-off, the BDO said. According to police sources, it had arrived from Tripura and was bound for Bihar via Siliguri.
ALSO READ
COVID-19 lockdown: Streets in West Bengal wear deserted look
Complete lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12: Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.
Almost 10 crore people in West Bengal covered under Khadya Sathi scheme: Mamata
West Bengal govt asks state universities to conduct final semester exams in October
COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rises to 82.49 per cent after 3,318 patients recover; 52 fresh fatalities take death toll to 3,228: Health Department.