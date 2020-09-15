Left Menu
280 kg ganja seized from truck in West Bengal, 1 held

Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nagrakata, Smreeta Subba, said. The truck was intercepted on Sunday night following a tip-off, the BDO said.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The truck was intercepted on Sunday night following a tip-off, the BDO said. According to police sources, it had arrived from Tripura and was bound for Bihar via Siliguri.

