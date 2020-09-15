Japan health min Kato likely to replace Suga as chief cabinet secretary - Nippon TV

Japan health min Kato likely to replace Suga as chief cabinet secretary - Nippon TVReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 06:57 IST
Japan's presumptive next premier, Yoshihide Suga, is lining up Health Minister Katsunobu Kato to replace him as chief cabinet secretary when he announces the new cabinet line-up on Wednesday, broadcaster Nippon TV reported.
Kato has previously served as deputy chief cabinet secretary under Suga. Another former deputy, Koichi Hagiuda, is also being considered for the post, Nippon TV said.
