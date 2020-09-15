J-K DGP Dilbag Singh dedicates Command Vehicle at Jammu; reviews COVID-19 preparation at Police Hospital

Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh visited District Police Lines Jammu on Monday where he dedicated a Command Vehicle to J-K Police and interacted with senior police officers from Jammu district. According to a press note from Police, he also visited Police Hospital Jammu and held meeting with doctors. The DGP was accompanied by IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh. He was received by DIG Udhampur Reasi range Sujit Kumar, SSP Jammu Shreedhar Patil, SP Headquarters Adil Hamid and other officers.

The DGP on his arrival inspected the Command Vehicle which is equipped with modern technology and has been prepared by Range Police Headquarter Udhampur-Reasi under the supervision of DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Sujit Kumar. Briefing the DGP, DIG Udhampur-Reasi range said that the Command Vehicle shall be used as a communication/operational hub during any emergency. The vehicle is fully air-conditioned, equipped with 10 CCTV cameras, PTZ Camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit and other security systems. The vehicle can be converted into a tent house and is also suitable for the stay of officers/officials during the time of operation.

The press note read, the Command Vehicle has three-level power supply system which can sustain for one week and provision has been made to connect the vehicle with outside AC power supply as well. Additional trolley house, toilet, washroom, powerhouse and storage are the other features of the Command Vehicle. The DGP appreciated the efforts of RPHQ Udhampur Reasi especially DIG Shri Sujit Kumar for equiping the Command Vehicle with all modern gadgets which will be extremely useful during different operations.

Later on, during the interaction with the officers SSP Jammu Shreedhar Patil briefed the DGP regarding the 'Mission Saathi' launched by District Police Jammu to fight against COVID-19. In this initiative, a series of measures are being undertaken to address the issues encountered by Police officers/officials who get infected by COVID-19 while discharging their duties. The DGP appreciated the initiative taken by the district police Jammu and said that the welfare of personnel, especially all those who are fighting COVID-19 as front warriors, have to be addressed on priority and added that the personnel who after recovery from COVID-19 have joined their assigned duties must be felicitated for their successful fight against COVID-19.

The DGP also visited Police Hospital Jammu and chaired a meeting of doctors to review the measures already in place with regard to COVID-19 and also had a preview of a facility "COVID Care Cum COVID Welfare Centre" which will be dedicated to the Police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir. Superintendent of Police Hospital Dr. Abdul Majid Malik briefed the DGP about the working of the hospital. (ANI)