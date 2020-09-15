Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mozambique condemns 'horrifying' shooting of naked woman at hands of fighters

In a statement released late on Monday, the army, engaged in a battle with insurgents in the province, also home to blockbuster gas projects being developed by oil majors like Total, said it considered the images shocking and horrifying, and "above all condemnable". "The FDS (Defence and Security Forces) reiterate that they do not agree with any barbaric act that substantiates the violation of human rights," it said, calling for an investigation into the video's authenticity.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 15-09-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 11:29 IST
Mozambique condemns 'horrifying' shooting of naked woman at hands of fighters

Mozambique's army has condemned the apparent execution of a naked woman by men wearing military uniforms, shown in video footage, where she is beaten with a stick before being shot in the back as she tries to flee. In the unverified footage, which circulated on Monday, the group taunt the woman, referring to her as 'al-Shabaab' - a local term for an Islamist insurgent group that has been operating in the northern-most province of Cabo Delgado since 2017, with no known link to the Somali group of the same name.

One hits her in the head and body with a stick before others shoot and, they say in the video, kill her on the side of the road. In a statement released late on Monday, the army, engaged in a battle with insurgents in the province, also home to blockbuster gas projects being developed by oil majors like Total, said it considered the images shocking and horrifying, and "above all condemnable".

"The FDS (Defence and Security Forces) reiterate that they do not agree with any barbaric act that substantiates the violation of human rights," it said, calling for an investigation into the video's authenticity. The footage comes amid allegations of abuses by government soldiers in Cabo Delgado. After an escalation in the insurgency, which saw the capture of a key port town in August, and the security forces' response, reports and videos of beatings or other abuses have become increasingly common.

Last week, Amnesty International said it had verified videos showing attempted beheadings, torture and other ill treatment of prisoners, the dismemberment of alleged opposition fighters and possible extrajudicial executions. The government dismissed the allegations, saying insurgents regularly impersonated soldiers in an attempt to confuse national and international public opinion.

Zenaida Machado, researcher for Human Rights Watch, called for an investigation and said such acts, if committed by soldiers, sowed distrust in the population and strengthened insurgents' narrative. "It's the worst case of betrayal," she said, adding that frightened people should not run from insurgents only to find themselves in danger from those supposed to keep them safe.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now U.N. chief to push pandemic ceasefire at world summitU.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push for a global ceasefire u...

Late Jayalalitha's close aide, Sasikala, likely to be released from prison in January, 2021

VK Sasikala, a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late Jayalalitha, is likely to be released from the Central Prison, Bengaluru on January 27, 2021 where she is serving a sentence in connection with a disproportionate asse...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood

Asian equities advanced on Tuesday and the dollar slipped, with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5, for a fourth straight day ...

Giants, Mariners renew acquaintances in 3-game series

To say the least, the pandemic-shortened baseball season has created its share of oddities. For example, San Francisco Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson recently faced Arizona in three consecutive starts. He was so happy to pitch against so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020