Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district
A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said. The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:19 IST
A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said.
The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building. A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.
Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 port explosion.
ALSO READ
Beirut facing acute environmental crisis, warns UN energy specialist
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast
FEATURE-Race against rain to save historical homes of Beirut
'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble after three-day search for blast survivors
UPDATE 1-'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble after three-day search for blast survivors