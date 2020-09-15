Boat capsizes near Libya; 2 dozen migrants presumed dead
The UN migration agency said Tuesday that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, leaving at least two dozen people drowned or missing and presumed dead.PTI | Cairo | Updated: 15-09-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:17 IST
The UN migration agency said Tuesday that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, leaving at least two dozen people drowned or missing and presumed dead. Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, told The Associated Press that Libya's coast guard intercepted three boats on Monday, and one of them had capsized.
She says the coast guard retrieved two bodies, and survivors reported 22 others were missing and presumed dead. The tragedy came after a capsizing in August left at least 45 people drowned or missing and presumed dead, marking the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country.
ALSO READ
China's top diplomat dismisses European rights concerns
European shares open stronger on oil gains, China optimism
European shares rise on oil gains, French utility plays
European Investment Bank to invest EUR650 million in Kanpur metro rail project
European shares end lower on dismal inflation data, gain for August