CBI registers case against Kathua-based educational trust

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Kathua-based educational trust, which was reportedly run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh's family and certain government employees, for alleged criminal breach of trust and corruption. According to the CBI, the case has been registered against RB Educational Trust through its chairperson and others including the then Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, then Tehsildar, then Naib Tehsildar, then Girdawar, then Patwari and unknown persons.

The case has been registered on the allegations of having facilitated the trust to possess land much beyond the ceiling limit and submission of false affidavits in support of the trust and causing loss to the state exchequer. The CBI, in a statement on Tuesday, said that searches have also been conducted at three locations in Jammu and six locations in Kathua including the residence of the RB Education Trust chairperson and other accused. (ANI)