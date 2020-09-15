Rajasthan reports 7 deaths, 799 more COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan has recorded as many as 799 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths till 10:30 am on Tuesday (September 15), the State Health Department informed. The State tally has reached 1,04,937 so far, including 17,468 active cases and 86,212 recoveries.

A total of 1,257 people have died in the State after contracting the virus. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 49-lakh mark today.The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)