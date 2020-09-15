Left Menu
Gupta said they were also wanted in an attempt to murder and an Arms Act case registered in Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, Tarn Taran. Initial investigations further revealed that the two men were allegedly planning a major terror attack in Punjab in connivance with five criminals.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:04 IST
Pb police busts pro-Khalistan terror module with arrest of two

With the arrest of two people, the Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a pro-Khalistan terror module. Four .32 calibre pistols, one 9 mm pistol and one .32 revolver, eight live rounds of ammunition, several mobile phones and an internet dongle were seized from their possession, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta in a statement here.

The module was busted on the basis of inputs about the nefarious designs of certain pro-Khalistan elements trying to disturb peace and harmony in the state by launching terror attacks, said Gupta.  Gupta said following inputs, the Punjab police had launched a drive to ensure thorough frisking and checking of all those entering the state from various parts of the country, thus leading to the arrest of Harjeet Singh alias Raju and Shamsher Singh alias Shera, both residents of village Mianpur, Tarn Taran. They were nabbed at the checkpost near a hotel on Rajpura-Sirhind road by a police team.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act has been registered against them. During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that they received four weapons from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two from Safidon, in Haryana's Jind district, said the DGP.           Gupta said they were also wanted in an attempt to murder and an Arms Act case registered in Police Station Sarai Amanat Khan, Tarn Taran.

Initial investigations further revealed that the two men were allegedly planning a major terror attack in Punjab in connivance with five criminals. These criminals were identified as Shubhdeep Singh alias Shubh, now lodged in Amritsar jail, Amritpal Singh Baath, wanted in several criminal cases, Randeep Singh, wanted in drug cases, along with Goldy and Ashu.

Shubhdeep Singh was an "active militant" of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), said DGP.          He was arrested by the police in September 2019 in a case of the recovery of a China-made drone from village Mahawa, Amritsar, said police. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against him along with eight others before the special NIA court in Mohali.

