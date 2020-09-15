Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi HC adjourns to Oct 1 Brijesh Thakur's appeal against conviction, sentence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 1 hearing on Brijesh Thakur's appeal against a trial court order convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:17 IST
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Delhi HC adjourns to Oct 1 Brijesh Thakur's appeal against conviction, sentence
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 1 hearing on Brijesh Thakur's appeal against a trial court order convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar adjourned the hearing on the matter for October 1.

According to the convict's lawyers, the trial court had conducted hearing in the matter in a "hurried manner" and thus it had violated his right to a free and fair trial as guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Thakur, through his appeal, has sought to quash the trial court order convicting and sentencing him, along with 18 others, on January 20 and February 11 respectively. Thakur owned and managed the NGO called Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti where over 40 girls were allegedly sexually and physically assaulted.

Thakur has submitted that due to the pace at which the trial was conducted and the arduous hours which extended beyond normal court timings on a regular basis the appellant was denied his statutory and fundamental right. The appeal has also said that the trial court has failed to appreciate that a case relating to rape the prosecution must first and foremost establish that an accused is potent and thereby capable of committing the alleged act.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the plea submitting that Brijesh Thakur was convicted on account of commission of heinous offences where he systematically sexually, physically, socially and mentally abused minor girls. The CBI, in its response submitted before the High Court, has also submitted that he misused government grants received at Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months, following which the trial court framed charges against 20 accused in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

One player from Qatars Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Tuesday. Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asias elite club competition are s...

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.The announcement ...

There should be some kind of self-regulation in media, says SC on "rabid" TV programme

There should be some kind of self-regulation in the media, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while raising questions over a rabid Sudarshan TV program, claimed by the channel as a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government...

Three drown in river Jharkhand's Palamu district

Three youths drowned onTuesday while taking bath at the confluence of Auranga andKoyel rivers in Jharkhands Palamu districtOne body has been recovered so far, while efforts wereunderway to trace the other two youths, a senior districtoffici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020