NGT directs state PCBs to ensure scientific disposal of hazardous waste by oil refineries

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that disposal method and quantity is not defined clearly about a category of spent catalysts (Oxide), which is a hazardous waste. A six-member committee constituted by the tribunal informed the bench that IOCL Panipat, Haryana, IOCL Mathura Refinery, Uttar Pradesh, IOCL Barauni, Bihar, Reliance Jamnagar, Gujarat are generating Spent catalyst which are exceeding the authorised quantity of spent catalyst given in the authorisation by the concerned state pollution control board during the last three years, which is violations of hazardous waste management Rules, 2016.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:48 IST
The National Green Tribunal Tuesday directed the state pollution control boards to ensure scientific disposal of hazardous waste by oil refineries. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that disposal method and quantity is not defined clearly about a category of spent catalysts (Oxide), which is a hazardous waste.

A six-member committee constituted by the tribunal informed the bench that IOCL Panipat, Haryana, IOCL Mathura Refinery, Uttar Pradesh, IOCL Barauni, Bihar, Reliance Jamnagar, Gujarat are generating Spent catalyst which are exceeding the authorised quantity of spent catalyst given in the authorisation by the concerned state pollution control board during the last three years, which is violations of hazardous waste management Rules, 2016. During the inspection, it was found that, the IOCL Panipat, HPCL Bhatinda and IOCL Digboi, are not maintaining packaging and labelling of hazardous and other waste, the committee said.

The committee recommended that all oil refineries generating hazardous waste including spent catalyst shall ensure to dispose off their hazardous and other waste in scientific manner or to the authorised utilisers/recyclers in accordance of Hazardous Waste Management Rules 2016. The tribunal said it was of the opinion that the recommendations of the Committee need to be followed.  “There is no objection to the report from any quarters. All concerned entities may take follow up action. The state pollution control boards may take action to stop continuation violation of law and remedial action for the past violations, following due process of law,” the bench said.

It directed the Central Pollution Control Board to furnish further action taken report after collecting information from all the concerned oil refineries. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Nathan Chaudhary against unscientific disposal of spent catalysts (Oxide), which is under the category of hazardous waste by Panipat refinery and Digboi refinery.  The plea said that violation takes place in selling, handling, storing and transporting the said waste illegally.

