Two Al-Badr militant associates held in J-K’s Pulwama; Rs 6 lakh seized

Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of militants from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized Rs 6 lakh from their possession meant for funding the Al-Badr militant outfit, police said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:10 IST
Two Al-Badr militant associates held in J-K's Pulwama; Rs 6 lakh seized

Security forces on Tuesday arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of militants from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized Rs 6 lakh from their possession meant for funding the Al-Badr militant outfit, police said. "Acting on a specific information, police and security forces today morning arrested two militant associates at Ladhoo Crossing when the duo was travelling on a scooter from Shopian district to Khrew area in Pulwama," a police official said.

He said the arrested persons have been identified as Rayees-ul-Hassan and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, both residents of the Awantipora area in the district. "Incriminating material of proscribed outfit Al-Badr has been recovered from their possession which includes Rs 6 lakh Indian currency,” he said.

The two-wheeler, bearing registration number JK01AC- 4035, used for the commission of the crime has also been seized, the official added. A case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Act has been registered in police station Khrew in this connection, he said. Meanwhile, three militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested from Ganderbal district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The official said the arrested persons of the module were instructed by their Pakistani handler to join militancy and undertake attacks on security forces in the area. "During sustained questioning, the trio disclosed the location of three hand-grenades which were recovered on their instance," he said.

