Left Menu
Development News Edition

140 suicides by teenagers in 6 months: SHRC seeks report from Ker govt on prevention measures

The complaint said that the ineffectiveness of "village child protection councils"has resulted in the rising number of suicides among youngsters. The release said the SHRC asked the Social Justice Department to review the effectiveness of the suicide prevention measures being taken up by it and sought a report.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:59 IST
140 suicides by teenagers in 6 months: SHRC seeks report from Ker govt on prevention measures

At least 140 teenagers killed themselves in Kerala for trivial reasons in the last six months, a study said, prompting the state Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to direct the Social Justice Department to examine the effectiveness of its suicide prevention measures. In his direction to the Director of the department on Monday, SHRC chairmanAntony Dominic also sought a report on the initiatives taken to prevent suicide by youngsters.

"As per a complaint received by the panel, a study conducted by DISHA, an NGO, shows that at least 140 youngsters in the age group of 13 to 18 had committed suicide during the period of January 2020 to June 2020," a commission release said. The study said thatfamily disputes, troubled love affairs, failure in examinations, issues over mobile phones, two-wheelers were among the major reasons for the suicides.

"Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of suicides with 22 youngsters having taken the extreme step, followed by Malappuram with 20 suicides," the SHRC said. The complaint said that the ineffectiveness of "village child protection councils"has resulted in the rising number of suicides among youngsters.

The release said the SHRC asked the Social Justice Department to review the effectiveness of the suicide prevention measures being taken up by it and sought a report. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had in July said instances of suicidaltendencies were being witnessed among children and termed it as an "extremely serious social issue".

"Since March 25, when the national lockdown was imposed, 66 children, below 18 years of age, have ended their lives due to various reasons," Vijayan had said. To help the children facing issues relating to mental pressures, 'Chiri'a tele-counselling initiative was initiated by the government under its Our Responsibility to Children Programme (ORC), a planned community intervention that connects with Children and Young people between the age of 12 -18 years.

The health department had launched "Ottakalla Oppamund" (You are not alone, we are with you) programme to help children facing any kind of mental distress and to stop the suicidal tendencies among them. A committee headed by Fire and Rescue Services DGP R Sreelekha had also been constituted to conduct a study on suicides by children in the state.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Our first step is to get into I-League: Yan Law

Mohammedan Sporting coach Yan Law on Tuesday said the clubs first step is to qualify for the I-league after spending six seasons in the third division. The team is currently training in Kalyani near Kolkata for the upcoming second division ...

Shahlon Silk is back on track, demand coming back during festive season

Company has reached its 75 of pre-covid level capacity and is expecting to come back to pre-covid level by end of December, 2020 Mumbai, September 15, 2020 Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, one of the leading players in manufacturing of Man...

Algerian journalist sentenced to 2 years in prison

An Algerian court on Tuesday sentenced journalist Khaled Drareni to two years in prison on appeal, in a trial that rights group have denounced as violating press freedom. Drareni, editor of the Casbah Tribune news site and Algeria correspon...

Vietnam sentences 7 to jail for human smuggling in UK

A court in central Vietnam on Monday sentenced seven people for smuggling a woman who later died in a truck together with 38 other people as they were being transported into Britain, state media reported Tuesday. According to the Thanh Nien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020