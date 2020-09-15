Left Menu
UP creates special security force empowered to arrest without warrant: Official

On being convinced that the person has committed the crime, the person can be arrested," Awasthi said, adding, the Force will also be empowered to search any suspect’s premises without any search warrant. The force was constituted on the order of the Allahabad High Court, which had expressed displeasure last December over the lack of security at civil courts, said Awasthi.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:36 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the creation of a special force empowered to search any premises or arrest any person without any warrant or orders of a court, said an official. The new force, named UP Special Security Force, will cater to the security of metro railways, courts, airports, banks and other vital installations in the state.

The UP SSF will work on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi in a statement. The force has been created under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Vishesh Surakash Bal Adhiniyam (Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force Act), 2020, said Awasthi, adding the Force has been vested with powers akin to those of the CISF.

"Under the Act, any member of the Force can arrest a person without any warrant or orders of a magistrate if there is an attack to members of the Force, the threat of, the use of criminal force or obstruction in the discharge of duty," said the additional chief secretary. "If a crime is committed, the members of the Force can frisk any suspect without any search warrant without giving him any chance to escape or hide the evidence. On being convinced that the person has committed the crime, the person can be arrested," Awasthi said, adding, the Force will also be empowered to search any suspect’s premises without any search warrant.

The force was constituted on the order of the Allahabad High Court, which had expressed displeasure last December over the lack of security at civil courts, said Awasthi. Briefing reporters on Sunday, Awasthi had said, "The state government has given orders for the constitution of a special security force. A roadmap in this regard has been sought from the UP DGP." "This is a dream project of the UP chief minister. The basis of this force is an order of the High Court, which had directed for creation of a specialised force for civil courts. In all, there will be 9,919 personnel in the Force," he had said.

Later, 1,913 additional posts will be created for it, he had said. Awasthi said five battalions would be constituted in the first phase and it will be headed by an ADG-rank officer.

"Expenses incurred in the first phase will be around Rs 1,747 crore," Awasthi had said..

