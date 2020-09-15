US: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Syria, no injuries
A helicopter for the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group made an emergency landing in northeast Syria on Tuesday morning, a U.S. military spokesman said. There were no injuries
Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted that the incident was not the result of hostile activity. The helicopter landed safely, emergency personnel responded and the crew was recovered, he said
Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight IS militants. The U.S. carries out patrols in the area and over the past months there has been friction with Russian troops and Syrian government forces.
