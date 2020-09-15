India walks out of SCO meet after Pak representative projects 'fictitious map'

India on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the national security advisors of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries in protest after the Pakistani representative used a "fictitious" map showing Indian territories as part of Pakistan. "This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the host against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting. After consultation with the host, the Indian side left the meeting in protest at that juncture," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said

The meeting was chaired by Russia

"As was to be expected, Pakistan then went on to present a misleading view of this meeting," he said responding to a query on the issue. Government sources said the Pakistani action was "blatant violation" of the SCO charter and against all its established norms of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member states.