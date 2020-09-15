Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI files case against trust run by ex-JK minister's wife over encroachment on huge government land

The Central Bureau of Investigation had in June registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on the allegations of encroachment on a huge tract of public/government/forest land in Kathua by certain persons in violation of J&K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with revenue and forest officials, the statement said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:04 IST
CBI files case against trust run by ex-JK minister's wife over encroachment on huge government land

The CBI has registered a case against a Kathua-based educational trust, run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singh's wife, and some government officials to probe encroachment on a huge tract of government land. When contacted, Singh told PTI, "The CBI is doing its work." The CBI said in a statement, “Searches were conducted today at 10 locations including Jammu and Kathua at the premises of said educational trust/its Chairperson and residential premises of other accused which led to recovery of documents related to movable/immovable property etc.” The case has been registered against R B Educational Trust through its chairperson and Singh's wife Kanta Andotra, former deputy commissioner of Kathua Ajay Singh Jamwal and former Tehsildar of Marheen Avatar Singh.

Besides, the then Naib Tehsildar Chann Rorian (Marheen Tehsil) Des Raj, the then Girdawar Ram Pal, the then Patwari Sudesh Kumar and other unknown persons have also been booked, the statement said. The Central Bureau of Investigation had in June registered a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on the allegations of encroachment on a huge tract of public/government/forest land in Kathua by certain persons in violation of J&K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with revenue and forest officials, the statement said. “It was further alleged that the accused were involved in the conspiracy with the said Educational Trust through its chairperson to allow the trust to retain the land beyond the permissible ceiling limit of 100 standard kanal fixed in the Agrarian Reforms Act by deliberately giving the wrong exemption of 32 kanals of grazing land as per said Act and showing the land as ‘orchard’ which was not an orchard as per revenue record,” it said. It was also alleged that the educational trust, in connivance with the other accused, got done wrong calculation of standard kanal of the land measuring 316 Kanal and 17 Marlas to escape the ceiling imposed by the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, the statement said. Kanal and Marlas are traditional land measurement units.

“It was further alleged that a false information was submitted in the affidavit filed by one of the accused during June, 2015 before the court in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) so as to save the Trust from any adverse order,” the CBI said. The trust runs a school, B.Ed. (Bachelor of Education) and nursing colleges on the land, officials said, adding its transactions are being probed by the central agency for alleged irregularities in its purchase.

Singh quit the BJP last year and floated the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS). He along with the then industries minister Chander Prakash Ganga had resigned from the PDP-BJP dispensation in 2018 after questions were raised over their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua that year.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

National Task Force, JMG will decide whether to continue plasma therapy for COVID treatment: ICMR

The National Task Force on COVID-19 and joint monitoring group JMG of the Health Ministry will decide whether the plasma therapy should be continued in the treatment of coronavirus infected patients in India, Professor Dr. Balram Bhargava, ...

Sally rumbles toward U.S. Gulf Coast, historic flooding possible

Hurricane Sally drew closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning, threatening historic floods, the National Hurricane Center said, with more than two feet 61 cmof rain expected in some areas.The second strong storm in less than a month...

Tomato prices touch Rs 100 in Malda, Aizawl, Imphal: Govt data

Tomato prices are showing an upward trend due to supply crunch following heavy rains in southern and western India with retail prices ruling at as high as Rs 100 a kg in Malda, Aizawl and Imphal. As per data compiled by the consumers aff...

Govt has prepared 2 schemes to promote bulk drugs manufacturing in India: Gowda

New Delhi, Sep 15 PTI&#160;The government has prepared two schemes for promoting domestic manufacturing of bulk drugs to reduce the countrys dependence on imports, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. As per the data from various Port Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020